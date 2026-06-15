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    1st Infantry Division Casing of the Colors

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Chase Murray 

    1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Infantry Division cased its colors during a ceremony at Victory Park, on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 16, 2026. Maj. Gen. Monte Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hughbanks, 1st Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, furled and cased 1ID’s unit flag marking the official start of the division’s movement to Europe in support of U.S. Army operations on the continent. B-roll contains color casing and remarks by Maj. Gen. Monte Rone. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chase Murray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 17:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011306
    VIRIN: 260616-A-OX940-1001
    Filename: DOD_111779678
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

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    This work, 1st Infantry Division Casing of the Colors, by SGT Chase Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Big Red One
    1ID
    BRO
    Casing of Colors Ceremony
    deployment
    1st Infantry Division

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