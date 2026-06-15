1st Infantry Division Casing of the Colors

The 1st Infantry Division cased its colors during a ceremony at Victory Park, on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 16, 2026. Maj. Gen. Monte Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hughbanks, 1st Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, furled and cased 1ID’s unit flag marking the official start of the division’s movement to Europe in support of U.S. Army operations on the continent. B-roll contains color casing and remarks by Maj. Gen. Monte Rone. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chase Murray)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011306
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-OX940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111779678
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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