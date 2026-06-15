1st Infantry Division Casing of the Colors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011306" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Infantry Division cased its colors during a ceremony at Victory Park, on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 16, 2026. Maj. Gen. Monte Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Hughbanks, 1st Infantry Division senior enlisted leader, furled and cased 1ID’s unit flag marking the official start of the division’s movement to Europe in support of U.S. Army operations on the continent. B-roll contains color casing and remarks by Maj. Gen. Monte Rone. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Chase Murray)