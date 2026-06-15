U.S. Marines speak about EOTG Mechanized Raid

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jordan Olesen, the company commander for Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Lance Cpl. William Nunez, a gunner with Bravo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, speak about mechanized raids during interviews at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts mechanized raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 17:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011303
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-WJ194-2001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111779650
|Length:
|00:07:16
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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