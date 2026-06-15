(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines speak about EOTG Mechanized Raid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jordan Olesen, the company commander for Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Lance Cpl. William Nunez, a gunner with Bravo Company, 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, speak about mechanized raids during interviews at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 9, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts mechanized raid training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Jameson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 17:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011303
    VIRIN: 260609-M-WJ194-2001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111779650
    Length: 00:07:16
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines speak about EOTG Mechanized Raid, by LCpl Dylan Jameson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, ACV, Blue Diamond, Marines, Mech Raid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video