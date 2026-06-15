Fort Bliss Splash Bash Under the Stars brings community together for summer fun

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011301" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 1,500 military service members, families, and members of the El Paso community gathered at Freedom Crossing for the 2026 Fort Bliss Splash Bash Under the Stars on June 13. Marlo Brestar, General Manager, Freedom Crossing, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about how much she enjoys organizing community events.



Guests enjoyed an evening of family-friendly entertainment, cooling off at the splash pad, shopping from local vendors offering jewelry, hair bows, and handcrafted products, and sampling a variety of food and sweet treats from local businesses.



The event provided an opportunity for soldiers, families, and the surrounding community to connect while enjoying one of Fort Bliss' signature summer celebrations.



Fort Bliss continues to host events that strengthen community partnerships and enhance quality of life for Soldiers, Families, civilians, and the El Paso community.