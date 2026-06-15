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    Fort Bliss Splash Bash Under the Stars brings community together for summer fun

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    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    More than 1,500 military service members, families, and members of the El Paso community gathered at Freedom Crossing for the 2026 Fort Bliss Splash Bash Under the Stars on June 13. Marlo Brestar, General Manager, Freedom Crossing, spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about how much she enjoys organizing community events.

    Guests enjoyed an evening of family-friendly entertainment, cooling off at the splash pad, shopping from local vendors offering jewelry, hair bows, and handcrafted products, and sampling a variety of food and sweet treats from local businesses.

    The event provided an opportunity for soldiers, families, and the surrounding community to connect while enjoying one of Fort Bliss' signature summer celebrations.

    Fort Bliss continues to host events that strengthen community partnerships and enhance quality of life for Soldiers, Families, civilians, and the El Paso community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 17:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011301
    VIRIN: 260613-A-PT036-2502
    PIN: 496825
    Filename: DOD_111779632
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Bliss Splash Bash Under the Stars brings community together for summer fun, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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