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    Sunscreen Vibes REEL

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    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    If sunshine is your vibe, sunscreen should be too.
    Sunburn can happen faster than you think. Apply sunscreen, reapply throughout the day and protect your skin while enjoying the summer season.
    Protect yourself. Protect your team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1011296
    VIRIN: 260616-O-OT285-5001
    PIN: 260616
    Filename: DOD_111779558
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sunscreen Vibes REEL, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    sunscreen
    Summer Safety and Awareness
    Reel
    sunburn sun injury safety heat summer
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Readiness & Training

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