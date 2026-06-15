Sunscreen Vibes REEL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011296" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If sunshine is your vibe, sunscreen should be too.

Sunburn can happen faster than you think. Apply sunscreen, reapply throughout the day and protect your skin while enjoying the summer season.

Protect yourself. Protect your team.