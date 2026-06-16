Keesler News 16 June 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011295" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 16, 2026. Robinson and Taylor recapped the 81st Training Group’s recent Change of Command ceremony and previewed the upcoming Freedom Fest celebration. They also discussed the importance of safety during inclement weather and summer activities, and they highlighted the ongoing Air Force Assistance campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)