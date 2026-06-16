Keesler News 16 June 2026

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Taylor, 81st TRW command chief, host the Monthly Update at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 16, 2026. Robinson and Taylor recapped the 81st Training Group’s recent Change of Command ceremony and previewed the upcoming Freedom Fest celebration. They also discussed the importance of safety during inclement weather and summer activities, and they highlighted the ongoing Air Force Assistance campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Jonathan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 17:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1011295
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-PI774-3991
|Filename:
|DOD_111779555
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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