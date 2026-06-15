(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain Services at OSJ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 424th Multifunction Medical Battalion, and the 912th Field Hospital participate in religious services given by Cpt. Jonathan Harris, a chaplain assigned to the 424th Multifunction Medical Battalion, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011292
    VIRIN: 260614-A-FE113-4174
    Filename: DOD_111779473
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Services at OSJ, by SGT Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    field training
    Operationsentineljustice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video