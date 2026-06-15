Chaplain Services at OSJ

U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 424th Multifunction Medical Battalion, and the 912th Field Hospital, participate in religious services given by Cpt. Jonathan Harris, a chaplain assigned to the 424th Multifunction Medical Battalion, during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011291
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-FE113-2896
|Filename:
|DOD_111779468
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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