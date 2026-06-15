EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (June 16, 2026) — Col. Chris Keithley assumed command of the 96th Test Wing during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, succeeding Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro. Presiding over the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Scott Cain emphasized the wing’s vital role in advancing national defense and delivering combat capability to the warfighter. In his remarks, Cain challenged Airmen, Guardians, civilians and mission partners to avoid complacency, continually evaluate operational assumptions and remain focused on innovation and mission excellence. The event also included a change of responsibility ceremony in which Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest relinquished responsibility as the wing’s senior enlisted leader to Chief Master Sgt. Tomio Brown, marking a new chapter in leadership for the 96th Test Wing on June 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011290
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-NV708-8444
|Filename:
|DOD_111779462
|Length:
|00:40:17
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 96th Test Wing Change of Command B-Roll, by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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