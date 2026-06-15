96th Test Wing Change of Command B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011290" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (June 16, 2026) — Col. Chris Keithley assumed command of the 96th Test Wing during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, succeeding Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro. Presiding over the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Scott Cain emphasized the wing’s vital role in advancing national defense and delivering combat capability to the warfighter. In his remarks, Cain challenged Airmen, Guardians, civilians and mission partners to avoid complacency, continually evaluate operational assumptions and remain focused on innovation and mission excellence. The event also included a change of responsibility ceremony in which Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest relinquished responsibility as the wing’s senior enlisted leader to Chief Master Sgt. Tomio Brown, marking a new chapter in leadership for the 96th Test Wing on June 16, 2026.