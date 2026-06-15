NMRTC Pensacola Honors The 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola honors the 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday with a video consisting of the Corpsman pledge recited by Sailors, Naval history and a slide show of NMRTC Pensacola Corpsmen at work, June 17, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011286
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-AT886-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111779420
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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