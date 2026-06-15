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    NMRTC Pensacola Honors The 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola honors the 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday with a video consisting of the Corpsman pledge recited by Sailors, Naval history and a slide show of NMRTC Pensacola Corpsmen at work, June 17, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011286
    VIRIN: 260612-N-AT886-1001
    Filename: DOD_111779420
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

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    This work, NMRTC Pensacola Honors The 128th Hospital Corpsman Birthday, by SN Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NavyMedicine
    Corpsman
    NMRTCPensacola
    MM250
    128thHospitalCorpsmanBirthday

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