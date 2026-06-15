409th Medical Company Area Support Operation Sentinel Justice Reel

U.S. Army Reserve Reel for the 409th Medical Company Area Support during Operation Sentinel Justice, Camp Shelby, Miss., June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011285
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-BB082-9372
|Filename:
|DOD_111779406
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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