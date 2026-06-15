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    409th Medical Company Area Support Operation Sentinel Justice Reel

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    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Reel for the 409th Medical Company Area Support during Operation Sentinel Justice, Camp Shelby, Miss., June 11, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves missions effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011285
    VIRIN: 260611-A-BB082-9372
    Filename: DOD_111779406
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    ARMEDCOM
    MRTC
    large scale combat operations
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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