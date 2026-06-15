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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts urban search and rescue training

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    WAIMANALO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Coast Guard aviation survival technicians assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conduct urban search and rescue training at Bellows Air Force Base on Oahu June 10, 2026. Coast Guard helicopter crews conduct urban search and rescue operations to rescue people in distress during events such as natural disasters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011281
    VIRIN: 260610-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_111779326
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US

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