Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts urban search and rescue training

Coast Guard aviation survival technicians assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conduct urban search and rescue training at Bellows Air Force Base on Oahu June 10, 2026. Coast Guard helicopter crews conduct urban search and rescue operations to rescue people in distress during events such as natural disasters. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011281
|VIRIN:
|260610-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111779326
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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