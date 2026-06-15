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    Next Generation Biometrics Fielding

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    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Christopher Nwagbara and M. Scott Bortot

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence & Spectrum Warfare

    Product Manager Biometrics recently conducted a First Unit Equipped (FUE) for the Army’s Next Generation Biometrics Collection Capability (NXGBCC) with the National Guard 131st Military Police Battalion on May 15-17, 2026.

    The FUE included a two-day training for Soldiers on the NXGBCC technology, which informs Soldiers of identities in real time by incorporating fingerprints, iris, voice, and facial modalities.

    Soldiers quickly learned the new system and saw first-hand how it rapidly and effectively identifies subjects. New equipment trainings for Soldiers on NXGBCC are scheduled for the coming months as the system is fielded with select units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011278
    VIRIN: 260517-O-LS242-8682
    Filename: DOD_111779275
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    biometrics
    PM TS
    CPE ISW
    NXGBCC

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