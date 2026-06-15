Next Generation Biometrics Fielding

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Product Manager Biometrics recently conducted a First Unit Equipped (FUE) for the Army’s Next Generation Biometrics Collection Capability (NXGBCC) with the National Guard 131st Military Police Battalion on May 15-17, 2026.



The FUE included a two-day training for Soldiers on the NXGBCC technology, which informs Soldiers of identities in real time by incorporating fingerprints, iris, voice, and facial modalities.



Soldiers quickly learned the new system and saw first-hand how it rapidly and effectively identifies subjects. New equipment trainings for Soldiers on NXGBCC are scheduled for the coming months as the system is fielded with select units.