(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyoming National Guard engineers collaborate with Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristina Kranz, Sgt. Joseph Burns and Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment of the Wyoming Army National Guard partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for low-income families in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 9-22, 2026. The effort was part of an Innovative Readiness Training mission, allowing Soldiers to train in their military occupational specialties during annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011276
    VIRIN: 260516-A-GK683-3697
    Filename: DOD_111779131
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming National Guard engineers collaborate with Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne, by SSG Kristina Kranz, SGT Joseph Burns and SFC Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video