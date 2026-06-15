The 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment of the Wyoming Army National Guard partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for low-income families in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 9-22, 2026. The effort was part of an Innovative Readiness Training mission, allowing Soldiers to train in their military occupational specialties during annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011276
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-GK683-3697
|Filename:
|DOD_111779131
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard engineers collaborate with Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne, by SSG Kristina Kranz, SGT Joseph Burns and SFC Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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