Wyoming National Guard engineers collaborate with Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 307th Engineer Utilities Detachment of the Wyoming Army National Guard partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for low-income families in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 9-22, 2026. The effort was part of an Innovative Readiness Training mission, allowing Soldiers to train in their military occupational specialties during annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Kristina Kranz)