video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011273" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kienan Brady, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, shares his story on becoming a pilot while supporting Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 18-26, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)