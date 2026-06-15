(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Copilot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler McQuiston 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kienan Brady, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, shares his story on becoming a pilot while supporting Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 18-26, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011273
    VIRIN: 260220-F-RI984-9001
    Filename: DOD_111779119
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Copilot, by SSgt Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    14th Airlift Squadron
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Exercise Palmetto Reach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video