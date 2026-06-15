U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kienan Brady, a C-17 Globemaster III pilot assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, shares his story on becoming a pilot while supporting Exercise Palmetto Reach at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Jan. 18-26, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 15:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011273
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-RI984-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111779119
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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