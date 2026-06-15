Medical CAS Patient Treatment Training

U.S. Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 409th Medical Company Area Support, the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit, and the 7377th Blood Detachment provide simulated medical care during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011272
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-FE113-5451
|Filename:
|DOD_111779117
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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