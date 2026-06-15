Competitor Profile: Retired Capt. Tony J. Smith

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011267" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retired U.S. Army Capt. Tony J. Smith discusses his journey of recovery and renewed purpose through adaptive sports during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas. After stepping away from active-duty service, Smith found confidence, camaraderie and a renewed sense of direction through competition. Smith earned a bronze medal in the powerlifting competition in his weight class and reflects on how the Warrior Games have helped him continue moving forward. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Latasha Price)