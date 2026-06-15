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    Competitor Profile: Retired Capt. Tony J. Smith

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Latasha Price 

    Warrior Games

    Retired U.S. Army Capt. Tony J. Smith discusses his journey of recovery and renewed purpose through adaptive sports during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas. After stepping away from active-duty service, Smith found confidence, camaraderie and a renewed sense of direction through competition. Smith earned a bronze medal in the powerlifting competition in his weight class and reflects on how the Warrior Games have helped him continue moving forward. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Latasha Price)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011267
    VIRIN: 260614-A-ST150-7254
    Filename: DOD_111779063
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: KATY, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Competitor Profile: Retired Capt. Tony J. Smith, by SSG Latasha Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #WG2026
    #warriorgames2026

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