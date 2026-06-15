U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Change of Command June 11, 2026

Col. Charles Seaberry assumed command of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) from Col. Johnathon Nelson on June 11, 2026, accepting the guidon from Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, Commanding General of the Army Test and Evaluation Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011264
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-IK096-7740
|Filename:
|DOD_111779004
|Length:
|00:23:16
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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