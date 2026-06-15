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    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Change of Command June 11, 2026

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    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Col. Charles Seaberry assumed command of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) from Col. Johnathon Nelson on June 11, 2026, accepting the guidon from Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon, Commanding General of the Army Test and Evaluation Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011264
    VIRIN: 260611-A-IK096-7740
    Filename: DOD_111779004
    Length: 00:23:16
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

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