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    Thunderbird 8 arrives at Rickenbacker

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot and narrator, arrives at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, June 16, 2026. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at the Columbus Airshow this week. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011260
    VIRIN: 260616-Z-UU033-6393
    Filename: DOD_111778921
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbird 8 arrives at Rickenbacker, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    Air National Guard
    F16
    Thunderbirds

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