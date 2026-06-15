Thunderbird 8 arrives at Rickenbacker

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Larson, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds advance pilot and narrator, arrives at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, June 16, 2026. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at the Columbus Airshow this week. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011260
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-UU033-6393
|Filename:
|DOD_111778921
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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