A security forces Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing explains Hurlburt Field’s “No Drone Zone” policy at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 13, 2026. The video highlighted the D.R.O.N.E. acronym: detect, report, observe, notice and execute appropriate actions. Understanding proper reporting procedures can safeguard personnel and protect resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011259
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-GV489-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778840
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hurlburt Field is a NO DRONE ZONE., by A1C Alexa Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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