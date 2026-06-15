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    Hurlburt Field is a NO DRONE ZONE.

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    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Hunt 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    A security forces Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing explains Hurlburt Field’s “No Drone Zone” policy at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 13, 2026. The video highlighted the D.R.O.N.E. acronym: detect, report, observe, notice and execute appropriate actions. Understanding proper reporting procedures can safeguard personnel and protect resources. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexa Hunt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011259
    VIRIN: 260323-F-GV489-1001
    Filename: DOD_111778840
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Hurlburt Field is a NO DRONE ZONE., by A1C Alexa Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st Special Operations Wing
    Hurlburt Field

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