Hurlburt welcomes new 1 SOW command chief

Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver relinquishes responsibility as the 1st Special Operations Wing command chief to Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore during a change of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 5, 2026. The command chief serves as the primary advisor to the 1st SOW commander on all issues affecting the health, welfare, morale, training, development and utilization of more than 4,000 enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 14:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011255
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-AS012-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778788
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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