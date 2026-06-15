Hurlburt welcomes new 1 SOW command chief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011255" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver relinquishes responsibility as the 1st Special Operations Wing command chief to Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore during a change of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 5, 2026. The command chief serves as the primary advisor to the 1st SOW commander on all issues affecting the health, welfare, morale, training, development and utilization of more than 4,000 enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)