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    Hurlburt welcomes new 1 SOW command chief

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    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver relinquishes responsibility as the 1st Special Operations Wing command chief to Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore during a change of responsibility ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 5, 2026. The command chief serves as the primary advisor to the 1st SOW commander on all issues affecting the health, welfare, morale, training, development and utilization of more than 4,000 enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 14:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011255
    VIRIN: 260605-F-AS012-1001
    Filename: DOD_111778788
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

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    Hurlburt Field

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