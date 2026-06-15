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    Fort McCoy Training Capabilities

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Training Capabilities
    MOTTO:
    Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.
    MISSION STATEMENT: Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.
    VISION STATEMENT: To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011250
    VIRIN: 260105-A-VQ984-3373
    Filename: DOD_111778713
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, Fort McCoy Training Capabilities, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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