Forward (Reel)

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing display lethality and operational readiness during global exercises spanning from February to May 2026. Throughout this time, 2nd MAW conducted various training evolutions that showcased its ability to deploy forward around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011249
|VIRIN:
|260615-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778705
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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