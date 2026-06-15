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    Forward (Reel)

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    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing display lethality and operational readiness during global exercises spanning from February to May 2026. Throughout this time, 2nd MAW conducted various training evolutions that showcased its ability to deploy forward around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011249
    VIRIN: 260615-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111778705
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forward (Reel), by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMCNEWS, readiness, joint integration, 2MAW, Forward, USMC, Reel

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