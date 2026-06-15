Forward (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing display lethality and operational readiness during global exercises spanning from February to May 2026. Throughout this time, 2nd MAW conducted various training evolutions that showcased its ability to deploy forward around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)