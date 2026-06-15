A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, provides fuel to a F-35 Lightning II's assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, and Polish Air Force F-16C's during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 12, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of participating aircraft, supporting NATO Allied Air Command training objectives throughout RAFL26.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011246
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-IH537-1484
|Filename:
|DOD_111778685
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 ARW brings the fuel to RAFL 26, by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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