100 ARW brings the fuel to RAFL 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011246" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, provides fuel to a F-35 Lightning II's assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, and Polish Air Force F-16C's during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 12, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of participating aircraft, supporting NATO Allied Air Command training objectives throughout RAFL26.