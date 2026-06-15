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    100 ARW brings the fuel to RAFL 26

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    FINLAND

    06.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, provides fuel to a F-35 Lightning II's assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, and Polish Air Force F-16C's during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 12, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of participating aircraft, supporting NATO Allied Air Command training objectives throughout RAFL26.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011246
    VIRIN: 260612-F-IH537-1484
    Filename: DOD_111778685
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100 ARW brings the fuel to RAFL 26, by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RAFL
    nkawtg
    We Are NATO
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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