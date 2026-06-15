U.S. Army Sustainment Command Soldiers and Iowa college ROTC cadets guide the next generation of JROTC cadets at the Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge in Camp Dodge, Iowa, in June. As the Army marks its 251st birthday, this collaborative training highlights the Army's longstanding tradition of mentorship and its continuous commitment to shaping the nation's future leaders.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 12:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011239
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-EC870-2358
|Filename:
|DOD_111778595
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP DODGE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC mentors JROTC cadets at Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge, by CPT Tyrese Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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