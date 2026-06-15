ASC mentors JROTC cadets at Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011239" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sustainment Command Soldiers and Iowa college ROTC cadets guide the next generation of JROTC cadets at the Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge in Camp Dodge, Iowa, in June. As the Army marks its 251st birthday, this collaborative training highlights the Army's longstanding tradition of mentorship and its continuous commitment to shaping the nation's future leaders.