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    ASC mentors JROTC cadets at Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge

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    CAMP DODGE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Capt. Tyrese Lane 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command Soldiers and Iowa college ROTC cadets guide the next generation of JROTC cadets at the Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge in Camp Dodge, Iowa, in June. As the Army marks its 251st birthday, this collaborative training highlights the Army's longstanding tradition of mentorship and its continuous commitment to shaping the nation's future leaders.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 12:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011239
    VIRIN: 260603-A-EC870-2358
    Filename: DOD_111778595
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP DODGE, US

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    This work, ASC mentors JROTC cadets at Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge, by CPT Tyrese Lane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Sustainment Command
    JROTC
    Junior Cadet Leadership Challenge

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