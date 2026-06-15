SW Hegseth washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his family participate in washing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day Weekend, Washington, D.C., May 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011236
|VIRIN:
|260523-D-VF045-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111778581
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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