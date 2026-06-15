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    SW Hegseth washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his family participate in washing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day Weekend, Washington, D.C., May 23, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011236
    VIRIN: 260523-D-VF045-1003
    Filename: DOD_111778581
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth washes Vietnam Veterans Memorial, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    memorial day
    vietnam war
    national parks
    the wall
    SECWAR

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