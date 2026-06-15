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    MUMS-14 activation ceremony

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Maintenance Squadron (MUMS) 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in an activation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 16, 2026. MUMS-14 will serve as the principal provider of organic level maintenance support for the U.S. Marine Corps Group 5 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) operational and training fleet system of systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011233
    VIRIN: 260616-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111778542
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, MUMS-14 activation ceremony, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USMCNEWS, assumption of command, Cherry Point, 2MAW, MUMS-14, USMC, activation ceremony

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