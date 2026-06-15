MUMS-14 activation ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011233" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Maintenance Squadron (MUMS) 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in an activation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 16, 2026. MUMS-14 will serve as the principal provider of organic level maintenance support for the U.S. Marine Corps Group 5 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) operational and training fleet system of systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)