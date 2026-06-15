MUMS-14 activation ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Unmanned Maintenance Squadron (MUMS) 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in an activation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 16, 2026. MUMS-14 will serve as the principal provider of organic level maintenance support for the U.S. Marine Corps Group 5 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) operational and training fleet system of systems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011233
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778542
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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