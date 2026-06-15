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    SW Visits GTMO, CENTCOM

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    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., June 10, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011230
    VIRIN: 260610-A-LE512-1001
    Filename: DOD_111778534
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Visits GTMO, CENTCOM, by SSG Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

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