SW Visits GTMO, CENTCOM

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth visits Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., June 10, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011230
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778534
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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