75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter Unmanned Aerial System Optic Evaluation B Roll

The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command conduct testing of a counter-unmanned aerial system optic during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. William Neal)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011227
|VIRIN:
|260616-A-YW518-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111778502
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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