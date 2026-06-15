SW Delivers Remarks at US Chamber of Commerce Enlistee Recognition Ceremony

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth provides remarks during an enlistment ceremony for Our Community Salutes at the US Chamber of Commerce, Washington, D.C., June 4, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 12:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011225
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778498
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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