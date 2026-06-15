CPE ST3 Kilbee Ranch – Maj. Daniel Spies, STE-LTS

Maj. Daniel Spies, assistant program manager with STE-LTS previews new capabilities that provide real world training for force-on-force and revolutionize how Soldiers train and enable them to use all their weapon systems that they bring to the real world fight, at Soldier Touch Point 12 at Kilbee Ranch in Geneva, Florida, on April 24, 2026. This week-long event showcased CPE ST3’s STE-LTS Individual Kits and new direct fire small arms solutions. (Video by Marcus Hinton, CPE ST3)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011219
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-WF349-5497
|Filename:
|DOD_111778436
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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