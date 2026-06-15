CPE ST3 Kilbee Ranch – Maj. Daniel Spies, STE-LTS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011219" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Daniel Spies, assistant program manager with STE-LTS previews new capabilities that provide real world training for force-on-force and revolutionize how Soldiers train and enable them to use all their weapon systems that they bring to the real world fight, at Soldier Touch Point 12 at Kilbee Ranch in Geneva, Florida, on April 24, 2026. This week-long event showcased CPE ST3’s STE-LTS Individual Kits and new direct fire small arms solutions. (Video by Marcus Hinton, CPE ST3)