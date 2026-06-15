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    CPE ST3 Kilbee Ranch – Maj. Daniel Spies, STE-LTS

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    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Aliyah Harrison 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Maj. Daniel Spies, assistant program manager with STE-LTS previews new capabilities that provide real world training for force-on-force and revolutionize how Soldiers train and enable them to use all their weapon systems that they bring to the real world fight, at Soldier Touch Point 12 at Kilbee Ranch in Geneva, Florida, on April 24, 2026. This week-long event showcased CPE ST3’s STE-LTS Individual Kits and new direct fire small arms solutions. (Video by Marcus Hinton, CPE ST3)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011219
    VIRIN: 260610-A-WF349-5497
    Filename: DOD_111778436
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    innovation
    soldier touch point
    STE-LTS
    CPE ST3
    Capability Program Executive Simulation Training Test and Threat
    Risk & Readiness

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