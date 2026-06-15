Drone footage of West Lake Tahoe near Tahoma, CA on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt and George Gusses)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011215
|VIRIN:
|260611-P-NM884-4750
|Filename:
|DOD_111778385
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aerial views of West Lake Tahoe [2 of 2], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.