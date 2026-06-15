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    Aerial views of West Lake Tahoe [2 of 2]

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    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    U.S. Forest Service   

    Drone footage of West Lake Tahoe near Tahoma, CA on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt and George Gusses)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011215
    VIRIN: 260611-P-NM884-4750
    Filename: DOD_111778385
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial views of West Lake Tahoe [2 of 2], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Lake Tahoe
    West Lake Tahoe

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