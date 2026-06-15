Drone footage of Lake Tahoe, recreation, and Meeks Bay on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt and George Gusses)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011210
|VIRIN:
|260611-P-NM884-4465
|Filename:
|DOD_111778371
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aerial views of Meeks Bay, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.