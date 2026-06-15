420th Military Police Company EPW Intake

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Madison Eames, a corrections and detention officer with the 420th Military Police Company, 200th Military Police Command, gives a brief overview of the enemy prisoners or war intake process during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic,multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. William China)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011209
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-QS731-2305
|Filename:
|DOD_111778370
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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