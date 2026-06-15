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    420th Military Police Company EPW Intake

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. William China 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Madison Eames, a corrections and detention officer with the 420th Military Police Company, 200th Military Police Command, gives a brief overview of the enemy prisoners or war intake process during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic,multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. William China)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011209
    VIRIN: 260614-A-QS731-2305
    Filename: DOD_111778370
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, 420th Military Police Company EPW Intake, by SSG William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    combat ready
    Enemy Prisoner of War
    Twice the Citizen
    420th military police company
    Operation Sentinel Justice

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