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    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command Counter UAS System Testing B Roll

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. William Neal 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command conduct testing of a counter-unmanned aerial system during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 10, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011204
    VIRIN: 260610-A-YW518-1001
    Filename: DOD_111778309
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    large scale combat operations
    75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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