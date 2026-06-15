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    Operation Sentinel Justice Day 4 - 828th Transportation Battalion React to Fire

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. William China 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Reserve Soldiers with the 828th Transportation Battalion react to hostile fire at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic,multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. William China)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011203
    VIRIN: 260612-A-QS731-3503
    Filename: DOD_111778290
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    TAGS

    US Army Reserve
    combat ready
    Twice the Citizen
    react to fire
    828th Transportation Battalion
    Operation Sentinel Justice

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