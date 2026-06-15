U.S. Reserve Soldiers with the 828th Transportation Battalion react to hostile fire at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic,multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. William China)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011203
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-QS731-3503
|Filename:
|DOD_111778290
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sentinel Justice Day 4 - 828th Transportation Battalion React to Fire, by SSG William China, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.