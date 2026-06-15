Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Basketball

2026 Warrior Games competitors compete in the wheelchair basketball match at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 15, 2026. The Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011201
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-MX083-7869
|Filename:
|DOD_111778251
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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