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    Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Basketball

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    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Warrior Games

    2026 Warrior Games competitors compete in the wheelchair basketball match at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, on June 15, 2026. The Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011201
    VIRIN: 260615-A-MX083-7869
    Filename: DOD_111778251
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Games 2026 Wheelchair Basketball, by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #WG2026
    #WarriorGames2026 #WG2026

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