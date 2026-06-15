Feeding Soldiers during OSJ

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Anthony Darris, a Culinary Specialist assigned to the 772nd Quartermaster Detachment oversees Soldiers prepare food at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 13, 2026, during Operation Sentinel Justice. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Angel Briones)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 11:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011195
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-AW412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111778030
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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