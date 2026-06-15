PT changes are coming, Team Dover Airmen don’t have to prepare alone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011193" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force fitness and recovery resources are highlighted at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2026. The video features the base track, fitness center, Health Performance Flight, Dover AFB Human Performance Center, rest and recovery room and mobility bands, showcasing services available to help Airmen train, recover and maintain mission readiness. These resources support Airmen’s physical performance, resiliency and ability to meet the demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)