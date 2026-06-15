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    PT changes are coming, Team Dover Airmen don’t have to prepare alone

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    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force fitness and recovery resources are highlighted at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2026. The video features the base track, fitness center, Health Performance Flight, Dover AFB Human Performance Center, rest and recovery room and mobility bands, showcasing services available to help Airmen train, recover and maintain mission readiness. These resources support Airmen’s physical performance, resiliency and ability to meet the demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011193
    VIRIN: 260519-F-QY777-1007
    Filename: DOD_111778024
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, PT changes are coming, Team Dover Airmen don’t have to prepare alone, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PT changes are coming, Team Dover Airmen don&rsquo;t have to prepare alone

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