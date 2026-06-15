U.S. Air Force fitness and recovery resources are highlighted at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2026. The video features the base track, fitness center, Health Performance Flight, Dover AFB Human Performance Center, rest and recovery room and mobility bands, showcasing services available to help Airmen train, recover and maintain mission readiness. These resources support Airmen’s physical performance, resiliency and ability to meet the demands of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011193
|VIRIN:
|260519-F-QY777-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111778024
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PT changes are coming, Team Dover Airmen don’t have to prepare alone, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PT changes are coming, Team Dover Airmen don’t have to prepare alone
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