Interview: SGT Aidan Wirth, team lead for the Multi-Domain Command-Europe, Information Defense Company

SGT Aidan Wirth, team lead for the Multi-Domain Command-Europe, Information Defense Company speaks on the importance of U.S. and Estonian cyber operators force-on-force defensive training as part of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's exercise series, Sword at the NATO Cyber Range in Tallinn, Estonia, May 20, 2026. Soldiers from the Multi-Domain Command-Europe’s Information Defense Company, the 169th Cyber-protection team and Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing, simulated complex attacks on military infrastructures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011184
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-AV821-8311
|Filename:
|DOD_111777921
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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