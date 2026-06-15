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    Interview: SGT Aidan Wirth, team lead for the Multi-Domain Command-Europe, Information Defense Company

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    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    SGT Aidan Wirth, team lead for the Multi-Domain Command-Europe, Information Defense Company speaks on the importance of U.S. and Estonian cyber operators force-on-force defensive training as part of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's exercise series, Sword at the NATO Cyber Range in Tallinn, Estonia, May 20, 2026. Soldiers from the Multi-Domain Command-Europe’s Information Defense Company, the 169th Cyber-protection team and Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing, simulated complex attacks on military infrastructures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011184
    VIRIN: 260520-F-AV821-8311
    Filename: DOD_111777921
    Length: 00:07:44
    Location: TALLINN, EE

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    This work, Interview: SGT Aidan Wirth, team lead for the Multi-Domain Command-Europe, Information Defense Company, by SSgt Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cyber Range
    USAREUR-AF
    Cyber Defense Operations
    SWORD26
    Multi Domain Command Europe

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