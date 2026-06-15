Interview: SGT Aidan Wirth, team lead for the Multi-Domain Command-Europe, Information Defense Company

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011184" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SGT Aidan Wirth, team lead for the Multi-Domain Command-Europe, Information Defense Company speaks on the importance of U.S. and Estonian cyber operators force-on-force defensive training as part of U.S. Army Europe and Africa's exercise series, Sword at the NATO Cyber Range in Tallinn, Estonia, May 20, 2026. Soldiers from the Multi-Domain Command-Europe’s Information Defense Company, the 169th Cyber-protection team and Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing, simulated complex attacks on military infrastructures. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jan K. Valle)