AECW training at Grafenwoehr, Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Bradley Bill, Training Division Chief of the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce, talks about training conducted by civilians assigned to various units within U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 2-4, 2026. The AECW Program trains, deploys, redeploys and reintegrates Army and Department of War expeditionary civilians. The program helps Combatant commanders remain mission ready, and delivers skillsets that are often not readily available or fully resourced in their current organizations. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

Music: Taheda - Who is your god (via Artlist, Business License Number available at USAREUR-AF Visual Information Program)