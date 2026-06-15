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    AECW training at Grafenwoehr, Germany

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.03.2026

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Capt. Bradley Bill, Training Division Chief of the Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce, talks about training conducted by civilians assigned to various units within U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 2-4, 2026. The AECW Program trains, deploys, redeploys and reintegrates Army and Department of War expeditionary civilians. The program helps Combatant commanders remain mission ready, and delivers skillsets that are often not readily available or fully resourced in their current organizations. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
    Music: Taheda - Who is your god (via Artlist, Business License Number available at USAREUR-AF Visual Information Program)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 09:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011183
    VIRIN: 260604-A-BS310-4000
    Filename: DOD_111777897
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    usarmy
    AECW
    expeditionary

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