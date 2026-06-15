Specialist Dequan Mcgee: Connecting Troops to Commanders Interview

Spc. Dequan Mcgee, a 25H, Network Communication Systems Specialist, from the 392nd ESB-E explains his military occupational specialty and demonstrated how the Hawkeye III satellite works to connect commanders to troops during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, MS.
Operation Sentinel Justice brings together an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Soldiers for Combat Support Training Exercise 26-01, Global Medic, and a Technical Evaluation, all designed to assess and enhance readiness for Large Scale Combat Operations in a modern, joint operational environment.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Eric Goins)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 09:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011175
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-CR163-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111777860
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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