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    Specialist Dequan Mcgee: Connecting Troops to Commanders Interview

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    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Eric Goins 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Spc. Dequan Mcgee, a 25H, Network Communication Systems Specialist, from the 392nd ESB-E explains his military occupational specialty and demonstrated how the Hawkeye III satellite works to connect commanders to troops during Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, MS.

    Operation Sentinel Justice brings together an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Soldiers for Combat Support Training Exercise 26-01, Global Medic, and a Technical Evaluation, all designed to assess and enhance readiness for Large Scale Combat Operations in a modern, joint operational environment.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Eric Goins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 09:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1011175
    VIRIN: 260615-A-CR163-1001
    Filename: DOD_111777860
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, Specialist Dequan Mcgee: Connecting Troops to Commanders Interview, by SPC Eric Goins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Operation Sentinel Justice

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