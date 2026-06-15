Built for the Arctic: How Norway trains NATO for winter warfare (MASTER WITH SUBS)

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Norwegian forces operate in some of the most demanding conditions on Earth, where extreme cold, unpredictable terrain and limited daylight shape how they move and fight. Their experience in the Arctic has built a deep understanding of how to survive and operate in this environment.



Today, that expertise plays a key role in preparing other NATO Allies to do the same, helping forces from across the Alliance learn how to operate effectively in one of the world’s most challenging regions.



Allied troops train regularly in the High North. One of the biggest opportunities for them to test their skills is exercise Cold Response, bringing together tens of thousands of soldiers from across the Alliance in northern Norway, for high-intensity training in Arctic conditions. Led by Norway, the exercise strengthens Allied soldiers’ ability to work seamlessly together, improves readiness across the Alliance and ensures that forces can operate together in extreme cold and remote environments.



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Captain Aleksander – Company Commander, Norwegian Army

“We are north of the Arctic Circle. The terrain here is mountainous, steep, possible avalanches.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Sergeant Susann – Norwegian Army



“It's been rain, it's been sun, it's been windy. It's been cold and warm.”





--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Captain Aleksander – Company Commander, Norwegian Army

Now it's transitioning from winter to the spring, which means everything is wet. In the night-time it freezes. So it's very challenging conditions.



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Sergeant Susann – Norwegian Army

The most challenging thing is that under the snow, you don't always know what it is.”





--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant Robin – Norwegian 1st Armoured Battalion





“We have our own culture in the assault squadrons, which is to be the first. Which means the people need to know each other and they need to fight for each other.





--TEXT ON SCREEN—



BUILT

FOR THE ARCTIC





--TEXT ON SCREEN—



THE NORWEGIAN MECHANISED INFANTRY

ARE UNIQUELY TRAINED AND EQUIPPED

TO OPERATE IN ARCTIC ENVIRONMENTS



--UPSOT (NORWEGIAN W/ ENG SUBS)—

Up there.

100 metres.







--GRAPHIC—

CPT ALEKSANDER

Company Commander, Norwegian Army



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Captain Aleksander – Company Commander, Norwegian Army

“The infantry is prepared to be out for 24/48 hours in the snow, in the dark.



--UPSOT (NORWEGIAN W/ ENG SUBS)—

“Once we’ve secured the high ground, we’ll establish the line and move immediately towards Point 312 and Blåfjellet, as per the original plan.”







--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Captain Aleksander – Company Commander, Norwegian Army

“With limited amounts of water and food and rest.”







--GRAPHIC—

PVT ULRIK

Conscript, Norwegian Army



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Private Ulrik – Conscript, Norwegian Army



“We work together always. We're twice as strong when we have two guns and two guys. Yeah, that's life and death.”



--UPSOT (NORWEGIAN W/ ENG SUBS)—

“Close up!”





--GRAPHIC—

LT ROBIN

Company Commander, Norwegian 1st Armoured Battalion



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant Robin – Norwegian 1st Armoured Battalion





“We're dismounting during the night, behind the line of contact, in complete darkness and in silence. And when the ramp goes down, you just have to go.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Captain Aleksander – Company Commander, Norwegian Army

“It's a different thing than other NATO countries, where they usually have their infantry closer to their main combat vehicles. And the reason for that is the mountainous terrain. So we have to utilise the infantry.”







--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant Robin – Norwegian 1st Armoured Battalion

“For us to stay hidden, we have to move swiftly into positions. We have to be planned, we have to be ready, and then disappear into the woods. We're hiding from drones, enemy observation posts and other stuff that can see us from far away.”





--UPSOT (NORWEGIAN W/ ENG SUBS)—

“Then we move like this, like this, and push up. With forward momentum. It’s exposed if we end up with a bad landing spot there.”





--GRAPHIC—

SGT SUSANN

Norwegian Army



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Sergeant Susann – Norwegian Army



“We have a saying, ‘gjør de riktige tinga’. It means ‘do the right things’. So sleep well, eat well, go to the bathroom, drink water, do the easy things right away. So the hard stuff doesn't become even harder.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Captain Aleksander – Company Commander, Norwegian Army

“This terrain is very challenging. For NATO forces to be efficient in supporting us up here in the Arctic, it's very crucial that we train with these exercises.”

















--TEXT ON SCREEN—



NORWAY’S EXPERIENCE IN ARCTIC WARFARE

MAKES THEM LEADERS

IN TRAINING NATO ALLIES



--UPSOT (ENGLISH)—



“Great to see you again.”



“Soldiers ready to go?”



“- Yeah, they’re ready, Sir.”



“All right, excellent. The Marines are ready as well.”





--GRAPHIC—

LT COL CHASE BRADFORD

United States Marine Corps



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant Colonel Chase Bradford, United States Marine Corps

“The Arctic environment is likely the most challenging environment to operate in in the world.”



--UPSOT (ENGLISH)—



“Now you have a clear line of sight there, and it's not anything that's being obscured. Yeah, right where the bad guys at.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant Colonel Chase Bradford, United States Marine Corps

“The Norwegians over the last 40 years of working with the United States Marines and other NATO Allies have become masters in the craft of teaching people how to thrive in this environment. Tips on how to use clothing and equipment, how to manoeuvre and how to fight.”



--UPSOT (NORWEGIAN W/ ENG SUBS)—

“Right side, keep tight.”

“Then the middle position?”

“- Yes.”





--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant Colonel Chase Bradford, United States Marine Corps

“In three weeks, we've taken Marines that had never seen snow before, and they have learned how to master their craft in this environment.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Lieutenant Robin – Norwegian 1st Armoured Battalion

“I think it's great that we get people from all over the world, all over NATO, to come here and train with us, and just to be able to cooperate better.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Captain Aleksander – Company Commander, Norwegian Army

“We are always prepared for combat in this area, to withstand a possible invasion. The Norwegian Army forces are based, most of our units, north of the Arctic, and they are here to be prepared to fight in this area.”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Sergeant Susann – Norwegian Army

“In whatever way you support the Norwegian Army or the Norwegian people, or even NATO, I think it's important that you feel the purpose yourself. Every day has a meaning. If anything happens, I know what my tasks are, and I think I find the comfort in that.”



--UPSOT (NORWEGIAN W/ ENG SUBS)—

“Stay left!”

“Good!”



--SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH)—

Private Ulrik – Conscript, Norwegian Army



“To defend my country, I have to do my best and really be proud of carrying the Norwegian flag on my right shoulder. And to come home and tell my dad that I'm a soldier in the Norwegian Army, it's everything, and it makes me proud.”