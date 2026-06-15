US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Team Conducts Realistic Military Training in North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WILMINGTON, N.C. – After recent civil engagements with both the Wilmington Fire Department and Port of Wilmington, a US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) Team, or CAT, discussed the purpose, methodology, and value of realistic military training, or RMT. They talk about how RMT builds CAT and partner capabilities to enable joint force operations around the globe as well as mutually shared lessons and program development that benefits each organization, respectively. It is actions like this that enable Civil Affairs Teams (CATs) to benchmark best practices, training, and capabilities that carry forward to developing and enhancing international military and civil partner capabilities and civil service capacities to support regional stability anywhere ARSOF CA fights to win around the globe.