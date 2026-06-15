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    US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs Team Conducts Realistic Military Training in North Carolina

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    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Brandon Badder 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    WILMINGTON, N.C. – After recent civil engagements with both the Wilmington Fire Department and Port of Wilmington, a US Army Special Operations Civil Affairs (ARSOF CA) Team, or CAT, discussed the purpose, methodology, and value of realistic military training, or RMT. They talk about how RMT builds CAT and partner capabilities to enable joint force operations around the globe as well as mutually shared lessons and program development that benefits each organization, respectively. It is actions like this that enable Civil Affairs Teams (CATs) to benchmark best practices, training, and capabilities that carry forward to developing and enhancing international military and civil partner capabilities and civil service capacities to support regional stability anywhere ARSOF CA fights to win around the globe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011167
    VIRIN: 260612-A-WA444-8671
    Filename: DOD_111777744
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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