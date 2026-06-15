USCGC Juniper conducts aids to navigation operations

USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) crew conducts aids to navigation operations in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2025. Juniper is a 225-foot buoy tender who's main mission is aids to navigation in the greater Hawaiian islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 04:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011157
|VIRIN:
|251210-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111777506
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|KANEOHE, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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