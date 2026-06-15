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    USCGC Juniper conducts aids to navigation operations

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    KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) crew conducts aids to navigation operations in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Dec. 10, 2025. Juniper is a 225-foot buoy tender who's main mission is aids to navigation in the greater Hawaiian islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 04:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011157
    VIRIN: 251210-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_111777506
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: KANEOHE, HAWAII, US

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