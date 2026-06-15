3rd Littoral Combat Team sustains jungle survival training in the Philippines

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in jungle survival training at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 29, 2026. The purpose of this training is to prepare Marines technically and tactically with critical survival skills, increasing their lethality and survivability in jungle environments while conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 03:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011155
|VIRIN:
|260529-M-DT244-1001
|PIN:
|100101
|Filename:
|DOD_111777494
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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