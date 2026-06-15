3rd Littoral Combat Team sustains jungle survival training in the Philippines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011155" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in jungle survival training at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 29, 2026. The purpose of this training is to prepare Marines technically and tactically with critical survival skills, increasing their lethality and survivability in jungle environments while conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)