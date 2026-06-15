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    3rd Littoral Combat Team sustains jungle survival training in the Philippines

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    PHILIPPINES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in jungle survival training at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 29, 2026. The purpose of this training is to prepare Marines technically and tactically with critical survival skills, increasing their lethality and survivability in jungle environments while conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 03:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011155
    VIRIN: 260529-M-DT244-1001
    PIN: 100101
    Filename: DOD_111777494
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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