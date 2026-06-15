NATO Allies and industry test counter-drone technologies

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NATO troops and representatives from industry worked together on tackling the growing threat of drones.

Around 300 participants from across the Alliance gathered in the Netherlands for Technical Interoperability Exercise (TIE) 26 – NATO’s flagship counter-drone exercise. Forty companies from 11 NATO member countries, plus partner countries Ukraine and Australia, brought more than 60 commercial systems and 40 software applications to stress-test their kit in live, real-world scenarios.

Everything from radar and radio-frequency sensors to command and control software was tested to see if it could detect, identify and neutralise drone threats – and crucially, if it could do so while working seamlessly alongside equipment from other countries.

Footage includes various shots of drones in action as well as soundbites from Gerald Poppinga, NCIA Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (JISR).



---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) WIDE SHOT - DRONE HOVERING IN AIR, DROPS PACKAGE TO GROUND

(00:08) CLOSE SHOT - TIE 26 BADGE ON UNIFORM OF A MEMBER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ROYAL AIR FORCE

(00:13) CLOSE SHOT - CROWD WATCHING DEMONSTRATION

(00:16) VARIOUS SHOTS - DRONE TAKES OFF FROM GROUND, HOVERS AND DROPS A PACKAGE

(00:31) VARIOUS SHOTS - DRONE TAKING OFF, HOVERING AND LANDING

(00:57) CLOSE SHOT - MAN HOLDING DRONE IN HAND, TALKING TO ONLOOKERS

(01:02) VARIOUS SHOTS - INTERIOR OF COMMAND CENTRE SHOWING PEOPLE WORKING AT COMPUTERS, OBSERVING THE ACTIVITY TAKING PLACE OUTSIDE

(01:29) CLOSE SHOT – A DRONE DISPLAYED ON A TABLE

(01:35) VARIOUS SHOTS - MAN HOLDING A DRONE CONTROLLER

(01:43) VARIOUS SHOTS - INTERIOR OF COMMAND CENTRE SHOWING PEOPLE WORKING AT COMPUTERS, OBSERVING ACTIVITY TAKING PLACE OUTSIDE

(01:58) CLOSE SHOT - COMPTER SCREENS SHOWING EXERCISE AREA

(02:05) VARIOUS SHOTS - INTERIOR OF COMMAND CENTRE, MILITARY PERSONNEL AND CIVILIANS WORKING TOGETHER

(02:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – TWO MEN SAT IN FRONT OF COMPUTER SCREENS, ONE HOLDING A DRONE CONTROLLER

(02:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – PEOPLE OUTSIDE ON THE TRAINING GROUND TESTING VARIOUS BITS OF COUNTER-DRONE TECHNOLOGY

(02:59) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - GERALD POPPINGA, NCIA JOINT INTELLIGENCE, SURVEILLANCE AND RECONNAISSANCE (JISR)

“The drones are basically a new form of air power, a very affordable, cheap sort of airpower. And initially drones were used for ISR purposes, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. But you've seen already that drones are also applied in different means. So they really impact conflicts that are currently ongoing in the world. And for the Alliance, it's really important to address the threat posed by drones. So as such, the challenge is significant and only by joining the efforts across the Alliance, we can truthfully and righteously address these threats posed by drones.”

(03:35) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - GERALD POPPINGA, NCIA JOINT INTELLIGENCE, SURVEILLANCE AND RECONNAISSANCE (JISR)

“There's a whole bunch of technology available with respect to countering drones. On the one hand, you have the sensor systems, that could be a radar, for example, or an RF [radio-frequency] detection device. On the other hand, on the other side, you have the effectors ranging from interceptor drones to, for example, jammers. And in between, you have the C2 [command and control] systems that help to assist in decision-making and actually control the sensors and the effectors.”



(04:00) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - GERALD POPPINGA, NCIA JOINT INTELLIGENCE, SURVEILLANCE AND RECONNAISSANCE (JISR)

“Investing in counter-drone technology is really important, not only to protect the people within NATO, but also to protect our operations, our infrastructure and everything that is important to us. So to make sure that NATO can function as an Alliance in a successful way in which we've operated since the emergence of NATO is something, requires us to invest in counter-drone to remain successful in our operations and in our Alliance.”