Through the breach: U.S.,Czech soldiers sharpen close quarters battle skills in Lithuania (Horizontal)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, and Czech soldiers conduct close quarters battle training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 3, 2026. Throughout the day, Soldiers cycled through dry-fire rehearsals before progressing to force-on-force iterations using simulated ammunition marking rounds, clearing a shoot house of doorways, barricades and threat targets while training on the Czech-issued CZ BREN rifle alongside their counterparts. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)