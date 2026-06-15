(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Through the breach: U.S.,Czech soldiers sharpen close quarters battle skills in Lithuania (Horizontal)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, and Czech soldiers conduct close quarters battle training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, June 3, 2026. Throughout the day, Soldiers cycled through dry-fire rehearsals before progressing to force-on-force iterations using simulated ammunition marking rounds, clearing a shoot house of doorways, barricades and threat targets while training on the Czech-issued CZ BREN rifle alongside their counterparts. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 03:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011153
    VIRIN: 260603-A-ZT835-2058
    Filename: DOD_111777460
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through the breach: U.S.,Czech soldiers sharpen close quarters battle skills in Lithuania (Horizontal), by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    CloseQuartersBattle
    EFDI
    196Sharpshooters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video