MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011141" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific conduct a Change of Command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, the outgoing commanding general of MCIPAC, and Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo Jr., the incoming commanding general of MCIPAC, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Wolford served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Brig. Gen. Rizzo, who previously served as commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)