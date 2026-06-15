MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific conduct a Change of Command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, the outgoing commanding general of MCIPAC, and Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo Jr., the incoming commanding general of MCIPAC, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Wolford served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Brig. Gen. Rizzo, who previously served as commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 01:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011141
|VIRIN:
|260616-M-RR386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111777305
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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