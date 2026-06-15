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    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

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    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew conducts preflight procedures before a training flight at the air station in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026. Coast Guard HC-130 crews conduct a variety of missions such as search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, cargo transport and more. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 01:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011140
    VIRIN: 260115-G-OX937-2001
    Filename: DOD_111777289
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US

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