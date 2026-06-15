Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point conducts training

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew conducts preflight procedures before a training flight at the air station in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026. Coast Guard HC-130 crews conduct a variety of missions such as search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, cargo transport and more. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 01:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011140
|VIRIN:
|260115-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111777289
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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