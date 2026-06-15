Coast Guard, partners conduct pier side boarding

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu boarding officers, Customs Boarder Patrol officers and Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement officers conduct a pier side boarding of a fishing vessel in Honolulu Harbor Feb. 24, 2026. Coast Guard crews routinely work alongside partner agencies to conduct law enforcement operations to maximize maritime safety, boarder security and environmental protection. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 00:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011139
|VIRIN:
|260224-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111777276
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.